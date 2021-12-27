Mama Love Foundation, an Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation has embarked on a charity program this Christmas dubbed ‘lend a hand, give a can; sharing is caring.’

The NGO distributed sumptuous jollof rice with meat and assorted drinks, hampers, gifts bags, money and more to the needy, orphans and widows in some parts of Obuasi during the festive season.

Speaking on the rationale behind the project, President of Mama Love Foundation, Rev. Dr. Love Konadu said, the foundation has over the years prioritised the interest and well-being of the less privileged in society.

She said, “at Mama Love foundation, we are committed to putting smiles on the faces of the aged, widows and orphans, especially this festive season”.

It would be recalled that the Mama Love Foundation as part of its core mandate, in July this year, collaborated with UK-based foundation Obuasi Sikakrom Association to organise a seminar which empowered women and gave capital to widows and sickle cell patients to set up businesses in Obuasi.

Aside the food distribution, the foundation also gave out capital to people to set them up and make them self-reliant.

This, according to Dr. Love Konadu, is part of their plans to unlock resources and create an enabling environment, so that young women are on a steady footing to meet the personal and economic challenges that confront them.

Mama Love Foundation also organised a dinner party for girls who are undergoing various forms of training under the sponsorship of the foundation.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, Faustina Amissah, who sponsored the dinner party lauded the Mama Love foundation for giving hope to the less privileged in the society.

She said a time has come for society to acknowledge the roles played by NGOs who have volunteered to offer a helping hand to the hopeless in society.

Mr. Amissah appealed to the girls to take their training seriously and be disciplined in their pursuit of economic empowerment.

The beneficiaries of the gesture from Mama Love foundation, in an interview with the media, praised the Foundation for coming to their aid this yuletide.

Ama Asamoah, a widow at Boete said “I had no hope of enjoying this Christmas with my children. The donation from Mama has come at the right time.”