Smiles will be put on the faces of children on admission at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital later today, Tuesday December 28, 2021 as Citi FM joins them through its annual ‘Help A Christmas Child‘ initiative.

The ‘Help A Christmas Child‘ initiative will see staff of the station celebrate the yuletide with the children and showering them with goodies donated through the benevolence of listeners of Citi FM.

Other donations in cash and kind will also be used to cover medical bills for the young patients.

This year, over 100 children were admitted at the facility for various degrees of burns

One third of these children according to available data die as a result of insufficient funds for their medical care.

It is for this reason that, Citi FM Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility is visiting the Korle Bu Burns Centre to support and enable the children to also have a feel of the Christmas season despite their hospitalization.

In 2019, the Citi FM Foundation made a similar donation and organised a Christmas party for the children at the Burns Centre.

There, a total amount of GH¢150,000 was presented.

GH¢100,000 was to be used to clear the debt of the patients while the remaining GH¢50,000 went to the Centre.

Over the years, the Citi FM Foundation has supported the less privileged in society with cash donations, food items, toiletries, and other domestic items collected from the station’s listeners and clients who make generous contributions towards the project.