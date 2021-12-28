The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, is demanding justice for late Michael Derry, alias Budo, following his alleged burning by security personnel of Adamus Resources Limited, a mining company at Nkroful in the Western Region.

The 27-year-old Michael Derry, a resident of the Ellembelle District was captured on Wednesday December 22, 2021, on Adamus’ mining concession at Anwia-Bokazo by the company’s security personnel.

The Adamus Security personnel after allegedly molesting him poured fuel on him and set him on fire till he sustained life-threatening burns, according to eyewitnesses.

Following Michael Derry’s untimely demise on 26th December 2021 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after his transfer from the St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, in a Facebook post described his passing as sad and demanded justice as well as condemnation by Ghanaians.

“The sad passing of young Budo of Anwia who was allegedly assaulted by security personnel of Adamus resources and reportedly set ablaze must be condemned by all law-abiding Ghanaians. I call on the police to thoroughly investigate this sad event and ensure that justice is delivered with the support of the district security committee and government. Nobody must be too powerful or well-connected in this investigation, including Adamus mines limited,” he said.

Armah-Kofi Buah continued with a call on Adamus Resources Limited to reassess its relationship with the people.

“It is time for Adamus resources to re-examine its relationship with its operating area communities and change its occupation mentality approach to a much-respected approach in its dealings with the communities in the Ellembele district. I call on the community to exercise restraint with the assurance that justice will be served”, he ended.

Adamus Resources Limited has a history of chaotic relationships with the communities in its catchment area.

Its initial operations in late 2000 were met with chaotic clashes where houses in communities including Teleku, Bokaso, and Anwia were burnt.

A commission of inquiry led by a State Attorney, Patience Klinogo, was set to investigate the disturbances between Adamus Resources and the communities at Nkroful.