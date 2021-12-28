Ghanaian-owned Fintech app, Zuberi, partnered with Survey 54 to host the maiden edition of ‘Building startups in Ghana’ on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to help Ghanaian entrepreneurs build startups.

According to the organizers, the event created an opportunity for fintech entrepreneurs to access professional recommendations, pitch their business solutions, learn from other founders and co-founders of startups in Ghana, and interact with potential investors.

The event targeted all tech – enthusiasts and entrepreneurs both in Ghana and the diaspora who are interested in building tech start-ups and are looking for investments and partnerships.

In an interview with the CEO of Survey 54, Stephan Eyeson, he mentioned that the event sought to bring together Ghanaians, Africans in the diaspora, and other interested global stakeholders looking to start a financial technology solution and other tech endeavours on the continent.

He said the event was organized “to take a deep dive into the success factors required to kickstart a fintech solution in Africa and also enable business founders in the diaspora and in Ghana to get abreast with the Ghanaian tech Eco-system and also motivate some Ghanaian Tech founders with funds for their business.”

Speaking to the Head of Marketing for Zuberi, Afia Gyamera, she added that “At Zuberi we believe that Ghana is the next market which is going to allow technology startups to scale their products. We created this platform to allow new founders to learn directly from other founders who have built companies from the ground up and have real experiences. The goal is to help new startup founders to avoid making the same mistakes by learning from the experiences of the panelists.

She advised that, as a startup company, it is important to focus on communicating the values of your brand and the core problems your brand is solving so people can get the benefit out of it.

Miss Gyamera also revealed that, after the success of the first edition, there will be other events like this to build the startup ecosystem of Ghana.

The event featured three sessions; Panel Conversations, Pitching sessions, and Meet and mingle sessions. Julian Owusu, CEO of Zuberi moderated the panel conversation session which had tech founders like Stephen Eyeson founder of Survey 54, Samuel Brooksworth, CEO of Remoteli, Mubarak Sumaila, CEO Bezo Money and Nana Addison, Marketing and Brand Expert who shared their successes and challenges in operating businesses in Ghana for participants to gain insightful knowledge from.

During the pitching session hosted by Stephen Eyeson founder of Survey 54, there was a shortlist of about 8 tech entrepreneurs who pitched their business ideas for support from present investors.

The event took place on Tuesday, December 21 at Buro Ghana, Osu and had over 100 attendees attending the event.

About Zuberi

Zuberi is an employee benefits platform focused on improving the financial wellness of workers in Ghana.

About Survey 54

Using AI-powered insights, Survey 54 aims to provide valid and useful data to make smarter decisions whilst connecting users to millions of consumers instantly and getting responses within minutes.