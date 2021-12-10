Some residents of the Sunyani municipality in the Bono Region staged a demonstration exercise on Friday, December 10, 2021, over what they call neglect of the area by successive governments and the abandoning of some developmental projects.

The demonstration was organised by the Sunyani Youth Development Association.

They are calling on the government to complete all abandoned projects in Sunyani.

The convenor of the demonstration, Mr. Ransford Antwi, in a Citi News interview said “I love my city. I was born and bred in Sunyani and I intend to die here. I want my children to have the very best right from here without having to travel out of town.”

”We have been quiet for so long and have been taken for granted. This is our own way of demanding our fair share of the national cake, which we rightfully deserve.”

He clarified that the movement was not politically motivated.

“Both NPP and NDC have failed us, and we need something to be done about it,” he said.