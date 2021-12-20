The Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, says the university will from next academic year introduce a public ranking of its six faculties based on their contribution to research development.

Rev. Prof. Eshun said this at TTU’s 6th congregation ceremony over the weekend.

354 graduands obtained first-class honours and 2,166 had second class honours out of 4,218 graduating students of the 2020/2021 academic year.

In explaining the decision to rank the faculties, the Vice Chancellor said TTU is poised to provide excellent technical education and training, innovative applied research and consultancy services with global visibility, hence the priority on research development.

“The University has embarked on vigorous research activities aimed at equipping staff to appreciate the contribution of research to the ranking and visibility of universities. From next academic year, faculties will be ranked according to their contributions to research and grants. The outstanding faculty and staff members will be awarded. We believe this will lead to access to grants since every lecturer is expected to be a fundraiser to support the institution as well as promoting research among faculty members…In line with this, TTU has secured $500,000 grant for a solar energy training centre to train staff and students in solar energy projects as well as a grant donation by the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) for the Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science”, he noted.

Giving his report at the first virtual congregation of TTU, the Vice Chancellor said the university had no choice but to hold the 6th Congregation online following the worsening threat of COVID-19.

Only the first-class students had the opportunity to be physically present at the ceremony.

While congratulating graduands for their accomplishments as well as TTU staff for their sacrifices, Rev. Prof. Eshun said the successful performance of students in the year under review showed good results of investment made over the period.

“The University successfully turned out 4,218 graduands including 6 Master of Technology awards, 1,131 Bachelor of Technology degrees, 2,348 Higher National Diplomas awards, 420 non-tertiary diplomas and 255 Civil Engineering graduands receiving HND Competency-Based Training… The University’s quest to offer all-inclusive education has seen the admission of students with special needs (deaf and dumb and other physical disability). 21 students with disability are graduating. 16 were with hearing challenges (deaf students) and 5 students were with physical disabilities“, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said the University has a steady staff development agenda to help build the capacity of its staff and commended GNPC Foundation for its support.

“A total of 64 staff members have been granted study leave (local and abroad) in the year under review. Thus, 16 PhDs, 26 Masters, 5 Bachelors, 13 HNDs and 4 on various professional programmes… I thank GNPC Foundation for supporting the University’s staff development agenda this year with sponsorship package worth GH¢344,991”, he said.

In the area of learning and training, Professor Eshun said the university is retooling and partnering with relevant institutions in Ghana and beyond as well as industry to achieve its mandate, especially in its niche area of petroleum.

“The supply of Internet has been improved to provide uninterrupted internet access to the University. The University has procured 250 computers, 28 projectors and other equipment to retool all its laboratories and classrooms for the next academic year. Takoradi Technical University has also signed MoU with Petroleum Commission to train 150 Ghanaian youth who are beneficiaries of the government’s flagship accelerated oil and gas capacity building programme. This training is very strategic to build capacity to boost local content participation in the petroleum industry…TTU also received 70,000 Euro grant from SIEMENS for the establishment of SIEMENS’ Laboratory to train staff and students in siemens related equipment”, he added.

In his address as the Chairman of the 6th Congregation, the Deputy Director General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, GTEC, Dr. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, reiterated the need for Technical Universities like TTU to stay within their mandate and help produce a workforce that is employable by industry.

Dr. Abdulai used the occasion to congratulate Takoradi Technical University for its outstanding performance in an empirical study conducted by the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group on the topic; Creating Marketing Markets, Creating Opportunities.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum whose address was delivered on his behalf praised TTU for its commitment to STEM education but urged management to introduce annual TTU Tech-Expos to challenge students and faculties to innovate from their research.

“As the largest Technical University in Ghana, the time has come for TTU to stand to be counted in the search for innovations to address Ghana’s numerous developmental challenges. All around the world, universities just like TTU have become the incubation hub for development of technologies that solves the everyday problems of society and nations. Research is good but research that does not translate into tangibles or usable products and services that address everyday problems of society is not worth the time and expenditures incurred on.”

“It is on this score that I challenge TTU to introduce an annual Tech-Expo to exhibit innovations by students and faculties to ginger students to challenge themselves on ways to help shape society with technology. This is the only way the investments government is making into technical education can be justified and be relevant to the country. The government through the Ministry of Education and relevant stakeholders is also committed to embracing such Tech-expos and ensuring that the innovators and their innovations are given the necessary push to commercialize them for societal use“, he said.

On his part, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said TTU has shown a lot of seriousness to its mandate hence he is ever ready to push the agenda of TTU for government’s attention. The Regional Minister assured that the road to TTU’s new satellite campus at Aketeky will be fixed to help decongest the main campus for better academic work.