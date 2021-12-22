Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has apologized to Ghanaians for the scuffle between Members of Parliament on Monday night during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

Mr. Iddrisu, speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said although the brawl was uncalled for, it was inevitable given the controversy surrounding the E-levy.

“We do apologise to our followers for how we have turned Parliament into a battlefield, but it was necessary to protect and prevent certain happenings in the house,” he said on Eyewitness News.

The brawl saw dozens of opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

Mr. Iddrisu condemned the development, saying the MPs crossed the line.

“Parliament is not a boxing ring. It is not a place to be snatching people’s chairs. If you have a problem, we have rules governing the House. Get up and make your concerns known.”

He however justified the government’s decision to push for the passage of the e-levy bill, despite the Minority’s resistance.

“Government needs to tax in order to raise revenue to meet targets. If you are talking about taxes, NDC is the first to introduce taxes. They were taxing condoms, sanitary pads, and cutlasses.

“When we are talking about taxation, they are the ones who have taxed than anyone else. Amid covid, the government is trying as much as possible to see what it can do. Ghana is not the first to introduce e-levy.”