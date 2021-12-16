The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the charges filed against its Member of Parliament for the Savelugu constituency, Jacob Iddrisu, are misplaced.

Commenting on the charges to Citi News, the Northern Region Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Abdul Salaam, said the MP has no connection to the office in which the weapons were found.

“We have the foreknowledge that that office does not belong to our candidate. He doesn’t own the office, and if anybody has any evidence, let them fully prove it.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Salaam stressed that “the office is branded in broad NDC colours and everyone knows that is where the business of the NDC party is carried out in Savelugu.”

According to him, the chief, who was charged alongside the MP, owned the building housing the NDC office.

He also feels this case is being fuelled by the New Patriotic Party with the view of getting a better advantage in Parliament.

“One doesn’t need to add so many factors together to draw a conclusion that the hung Parliament is what is pushing the NPP to try to fish around some of these issues to see if some of them can make headway.”

Mr. Iddrisu was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without lawful excuse.

He was charged alongside Naa Mohammed Ahmed, the Chief of Duko, who is facing five counts of similar charges.

The Savelugu MP is said to have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.

Naa Mohammed Ahmed was said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Police found an AK-47 in an office said to be linked to the MP on December 9, 2020, two days after the general election.

At the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.

The party also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.

The search followed the death of a girl after she was shot a day after the election during celebrations by the NDC.