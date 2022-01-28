The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), is calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene in addressing their concerns.

Members of UTAG have been on an indefinite strike since 10th January 2022.

UTAG is asking the government to restore the 2013 interim market premium of 114%, which was arrived at following negotiations between the government and UTAG leadership.

UTAG says that the failure by the relevant authorities to implement their demand makes them one of the least paid among their counterparts in other parts of the world, including Burkina Faso, Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, among others.

As UTAG has not been able to arrive at a resolution with the education and employment and Labour Relations Ministry, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, as well as the National Labour Commission, it believes the intervention of President Akufo-Addo should be the last resort.

Speaking to Citi News, the KNUST UTAG Vice President, Dr. Eric Kwabena Kyeh Abavare, noted that a quick intervention could help calm matters and make the lecturers return to work.

“I do not for once blame the employer’s assigns because you can see genuine effort on their part. But they don’t have the ability (to resolve our issues). The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, I think a word from him can neutralize all this. What is the lecturer’s basic salary in the first place? Everything put together is even less than GH¢8000 if 114% is used. So what is so huge that we are being overly demanding? Let me give you an example, in 2006/2007, during the era of former president Kufuor, UTAG was in the same situation. He (Former President John Agyekum Kufuor) only just spoke. He told Dr. Baah Wiredu of blessed memory, that go and sort these guys out and that’s where we got our $1,500 dollars in that period”.

Dr. Eric Kwabena Kyeh Abavare added that the government should take a serious look at addressing the matter as early as possible to redeem the country’s image, particularly in the eyes of international students.

He said if urgent measures are not taken, international students will lose interest in studying in Ghana and various institutions risk losing the revenue it brings.

“When was the last time government brought in subvention? International students troop in here because of the quality education we provide here. If we do not safeguard and protect it, they will keep their monies in their various countries because what they are experiencing in their countries is prompting them to come here. If they are going to be experiencing the same, what’s the point of coming here?”

Meanwhile, members of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN), of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at KNUST, at a news conference in Kumasi expressed disappointment in the government’s handling of the strike by their lecturers.

Addressing the press, the President of the TEIN KNUST chapter, Theophilus Berchie, urged government to prioritise UTAG’s concerns.

For postgraduate students at KNUST who say they are part of those who have been worst affected by the strike, they have reiterated the call on stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Francis Mintah Dadzie, the Public Relations Officer of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana at KNUST, who spoke to Citi News, lamented that plans of students have been distorted.

“For postgraduate students, our focus is on research. Continuing students are struggling to meet their supervisors in order to get a fair idea of what they are supposed to do. Some have submitted their proposals as of now, some have also submitted various portions of their thesis, but they have not been attended to because of the strike”.