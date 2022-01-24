What does a Bank have in common with a cup of coffee, an adaptor, a cowrie or cake? This is part of the thrust of Absa Bank Ghana’s new corporate banking advertising campaign that is set to get the capital talking for the most part of the first quarter of 2022.

The thought-provoking advertising campaign uses powerful creative imagery of unique products from several sectors of the economy and links their relationship to Absa Bank’s corporate banking mandate across the country and the continent. This is complemented by sector-specific executions (infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunications, oil and gas, power, mining, financial institutions and consumer goods) across a multiplicity of media channels and platforms.

The campaign, designed to shimmer and glitter in Ghana’s capital city and other regional centres on January 24th, 2022, uses four proof points – global reach, digital solution, value chain and expert solution- to drive home the Bank’s corporate banking credentials.

Absa Bank Ghana’s significance in Ghana’s economy has been a constant feature in the country’s developmental journey for more than a century. The Bank has supported several sectors, including empowering businesses to be sustainable and helping clients with transformative investment services. It has become a symbol of the Ghanaian financial identity since it first commenced operations as Barclays Bank in 1917.

The corporate banking business, especially, has a history of consistent financial support to many areas, including License Buying Companies in the cocoa sector and the largest single-day domestic currency issuance in sub-Saharan Africa at US$2.25bn in 2017. Additionally, Absa Bank has acted as the lead arranger for a number of big-ticket deals in Ghana’s finance and energy sectors.

As Regional Corporate Director for West Africa at Absa Bank, Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa says: “Our fundamental task is to deliver value, experience, expertise and reach to ensure that our clients can put their businesses at the forefront of the financial world, whilst positively impacting their communities and powering their global vision. We are relevant in every sector of the Ghanaian economy from private, public, small and large entrepreneurship ventures, and we shall continue to make capital available to grow the markets, transform the continent and maintain our image as the go-to partner of choice.”

Ultimately, the advertising campaign is a call to action for both prospective and current businesses to partner a bank with demonstrable bravery and expertise to get things done. The campaign will utilise all key touchpoints in the external media space (TV, Online, Radio, outdoor, PR) together with an ambitious digital and social media approach.

Its innovative, creative execution, will undoubtedly elevate the conversation around the crucially important role Absa Bank plays in Ghana’s economy.