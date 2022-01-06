Members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists, have suspended their strike following an engagement with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

The Association on Saturday, January 1, 2022, started an indefinite nationwide strike following what it described as the expiration of the license of its members.

However, the group has refused to renew the license as it says it has parted ways with the Medical and Dental Council for its failure to champion the course of anaesthetists over the years.

But the National Public Relations Officer of the group, Seth McAndoh in a Citi News interview said after a fruitful deliberation with all relevant stakeholders, the Ministry has promised to address all concerns.

He, however, said they will lay down their tools again if authorities do not ensure that the roadmap developed is followed strictly.

Mr. Seth McAndoh also added that the meeting had all the relevant stakeholders in the health sector.

“So we have suspended the strike and all our members are going back to work due to the fact that we have had extensive engagement with all the stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, Christian Health Association of Ghana, Medical and Dental Council, the Ghana Health Service and all the other agencies, and per the agreement that we had, all the stakeholders are happy, and we are also happy.”

“So we have suspended the strike, and we believe everything that has been agreed upon will be done.”