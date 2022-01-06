The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five of its officers at Asamankese in the Eastern Region after they allegedly extorted money from a driver, allegedly assaulted him, and planted Indian Hemp on him.

The Police Officers were led by one Chief Inspector William Tawiah. The others are Sgt. Ibrahim Iddi, Sgt. Richard Otoo, Sgt. Samuel Kumah and Cpl. Richard Kpeanaah.

The victim of the extortion said the incident took place on January 2, 2022 at Sukruntu, close to Asamankese.

According to the victim, he was searched and informed that the police had found a wrap of suspected Indian Hemp in the back seat of his car.

“That he was arrested and assaulted, and it took a friend called Abu who happened to chance upon the scene to plead on his behalf. The Policemen demanded and collected 500 cedis from him through his friend Abu before he was released,” according to a police communiqué.

The police, however, only admitted to extorting GHS 450.