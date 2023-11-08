The Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Eastern Region is investigating a gory accident that killed eight people on the Akroso to Asamankese road over the weekend.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, November 12, involved a white Toyota Hiace with registration number GM 3150- 13 and a Pontiac Vibe with registration number GG 3528-14.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Pontiac Vibe who was heading in the Achiase direction from Asamankese on reaching a section of the road between Asamankese and Akroso lost control of the wheels immediately after he unfortunately burst a tyre resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota Hiace which had 15 passengers on board.

Police personnel and other rescue operators who rushed to the scene immediately after the incident with the support of residents managed to transport the injured to the Asamankese government hospital for treatment and also conveyed the bodies of the deceased to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Efforts are still underway to get family members of the deceased to come over and identify the bodies of the lost loved ones.