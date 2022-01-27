The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has decried the poor conditions under which some agencies under his ministry work.

On a working visit to the offices of the Legal Aid Commission and the Council for Law Reporting on Wednesday, Mr. Dame was devastated to see scores of people lined up in the corridors of the Legal Aid Commission seeking legal support.

“Their staff strength is very, very low. The building in which they operate is in dilapidation,” he said to the media.

Mr. Dame, however, said he was working to improve the situation.

“So the tasks and processes to ensure that we have a modern Attorney General’s office fit for purpose are what I have undertaken to do to ensure that we complete the facilities at our disposal.”

He noted that a 10-storey law house that had been under construction “for the past 18 years” was being worked on.

“We have committed ourselves to its completion, and we have progressed.”

Mr. Dame also said consultants had assured him that “the law house will be completed by the end of this year.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General announced that the Legal Aid Commission will be receiving 14 vehicles, while the Council for Law Reporting will also get four vehicles next week to aid their work.

He also said he will focus his attention on getting the two entities a befitting office space after works on the Law House are completed.