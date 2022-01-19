Management of Blow Chem Industries Limited, producers of Bel Aqua Mineral Water, has urged Ghanaians not to be alarmed if they see the 500ML bottles of Bel Aqua water on the market without the usual plastic sleeve around the cap.

The company attributed the development to minor technical challenges with its packaging machinery.

Despite this development, the company in a statement said Bel Aqua caps will still have the Tamper Evident Break Away Band (Cap ring seals) in place as the standard safety seal to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of the products before consumption by customers.

“Packs of Bel Aqua will also come in the usual branded shrink wraps and well-sealed cartons, notwithstanding the omitted sleeve. Management regrets all inconveniences this may have caused, while work is speedily underway to restore the packaging machinery to normal functionality.”

The company in the statement said it has duly informed the Food and Drugs Authority on the development.

Find the full statement below: