The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, is predicting the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant after Omicron.

According to Dr. Ghebreyesus, the revolving nature of the virus indicates new variants will emerge.

Addressing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Ghebreyesus said the heavily mutated variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate.

He called for further assessment of the pandemic, which, according to him, remains critical.”

“Omicron may be less severe — on average, of course — but the narrative that it is mild disease is misleading, hurts the overall response, and costs more lives,” he said.

“Make no mistake, Omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities. The virus is circulating far too intensely, with many still vulnerable.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and with the incredible spread of the Omicron variant, new variants are likely to emerge.”

Omicron is continuing to infect the world at a startling speed, with more than 18 million cases reported last week alone, according to WHO.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the United States is at a record high and continues to climb, overwhelming hospitals.

From Australia to Germany, infections are leaping to never-before-seen levels, putting a significant strain on health care systems.