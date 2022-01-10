The Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State Nii (Dr) Ayi- Bonte II, has launched the Gbese Aforoso Job Bank wallet, an endowment fund to create jobs for the teaming youth of Gbese.

The initiative is to close the huge unemployment gap of the economy, thereby generating funds of about $10 million in five years to create about a million sustainable jobs.

In his speech, Nii Ayi-Bonte II thanked the institution for honouring him.

He said, since his ascension to the Stool, he has been able to put a lot of governance structures and policies in place in the 92 Satellite towns under the stool, to harness all resources in those areas to the benefit of the people.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II said one focus in his traditional leadership role has been on maintaining the peace and tranquillity in the Gbese area and the Ga State in general.

He commended Zeepay, NLA, K.Net Company, ECG, Guinness Ghana Limited, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and all other institutions that supported the Stool to organise his Royal Feast.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II noted that part of the funds will be used to put up a kenkey factory to produce kenkey and sell them at affordable and reasonable sizes, better than the ones on the market.

“We will also buy fishing trollers to open up our fishing industry to process the fish into fried fish and sardines to accompany the kenkey for export and local consumption.”

According to him, the fund will allow all philanthropists and all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate towards resolving this unemployment situation in his jurisdiction.

He said all donations should be sent to Zeepay Mobile Money Wallet 0725951658 to support the fund which is targeting all well-meaning Ga Dangme persons in and outside Ghana, and even Ghanaians who may be attracted by the initiative.

Launching the fund and wallet by Madam Dede Quarshie, the Head of Commercial at Zeepay after being awarded with the Honorary Doctorate of leadership and humanity (Honori Causa) by the Elohim Theological College and Seminary, the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State explained that the initiative was to reduce the unemployment rate in the Ga State and the country at large.