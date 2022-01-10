The Ghana Armed Forces, GAF, has refuted claims that the presidential aircraft of the Ghana Air Force was used by relatives of president Akufo-Addo for shopping in the United Kingdom between 20th and 30th December 2021.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the said aircraft has not embarked on any trip to Europe in a long while.

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, Mensah Thompson in a Facebook post alleged that the children of a close relative of President Akufo-Addo took Ghana’s Presidential jet on a trip to the UK for Christmas shopping.

But a statement signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane, described the allegations as false.

“We wish to state that the said publication is untrue and without any basis. We additionally wish to state that the said aircraft has not been to Europe for a very long time and this publication is therefore a figment of the author’s imagination,” excepts of the statement said.

This is not the first time such an allegation has been made.

In June 2021, lawyers for Edward Akufo-Addo, a businessman and biological brother to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, denied claims that Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo has used the presidential jet for a private trip.

In a suit filed against the Class Media Group, a journalist and two panellists who allegedly made the claim against him, he said the assertion is “utterly false and a product of the Defendant’s malicious imagination and were calculated solely to disparage him and bring his name into opprobrium.”

He said besides the fact that he did not use the jet within the period alleged, he has never used it for a personal trip.