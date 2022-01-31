The country’s ongoing street naming exercise has been hit with a barrage of criticisms that point to inefficiencies and inconsistencies in the exercise.

Residents and traditional leaders in various communities have raised a number of issues such as the use of names alien to natives, the use of two different street names on adjoining properties, and the replacement of common and already-existing street names without consultation.

The Drobo Traditional Council, in the Jaman South Municipal of the Bono Region for instance says the street names in the area were imposed on them.

The Chiefs and residents of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality in Accra have also raised similar concerns.

On the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, January 31, 2022, when the subject was brought up for discussion, it was evident that many others had concerns about the exercise.

Many concerned citizens via Twitter expressed their respective concerns about the ongoing exercise.

See some complaints below:

Meanwhile, the Director of Special Projects and Investor Relations at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mutaka Alolo, says concerns raised by a section of the public against some street names in the country are being addressed.

According to him, structures have been put in place at the local assemblies to receive complaints and concerns about street names and work on them with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA).