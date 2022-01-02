The General overseer of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), Rev. Ransford Obeng has urged Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord and not be worried about prophecies about their lives.

As the world transitions into 2022, he said, although there will be challenges, he wants believers to know that the biggest assurance they can get is to know that God is always with them.

He is thus asking Ghanaians not to be bothered about negative prophecies about their lives.

The head pastor of CCC, Rev. Ransford Obeng, made this statement on the sidelines of the 31st Watch night service at his church on New Year’s Eve.

“The message I gave to everybody (my congregation) is that, God is on your side. There is no prophecy that is greater than that, knowing that God is with you. If God is with you, don’t be afraid. I don’t need anybody to come and tell me that this is happening or this is happening. Once I am assured that God is with me, it does not mean that God is with me, so I will not face difficulties.”

“I will face it but because he is with me, I can go through like Jesus with the disciples. Because Jesus was with them, they were able to go through the storm. So, that is the message and the prophetic word I am giving to everybody. There is no prophetic word that is greater than the Bible. The Bible says God is with you. Go into 2022 knowing that God is with you”.