The founder and head pastor of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) in Kumasi, Rev. Ransford Obeng has admonished church leaders to desist from publicly declaring their support for political parties ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He has described as unwise the decision by some pastors to make known their political affiliations.

He believes church leaders must unite people irrespective of their political backgrounds rather than involving themselves in politics by declaring their stance.

Rev. Obeng also urged pastors to preach political tolerance in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of 31st December Watch Night service at CCC, the head pastor challenged political parties to campaign based on issues rather than to resort to insults.

“As Churches, we need to pray and encourage the people and ask our people to be tolerant. As we continue to talk about this, it doesn’t matter the storm, we will be able to go through. My advice to the various political parties is that, as they go about their campaign, they should talk about issues. They should stop insulting one another. That is not the culture of Ghanaians. Ghanaians are respectful and we honour people who are respectful so let us go about our election talking about issues instead of insulting one another.” “There is no Church that has one party in it. There are different people and Churches are supposed to bring people from different backgrounds with different views together under the Lord Jesus Christ. So it is not a wise decision for any Church leader to declare publicly their support for any political party. Your duty is to pray for them. When you go to the ballot box, that is between you and your God”.

On issues of pastors giving ‘doom’ prophecies in 2020, Pastor Ransford Obeng encouraged the public to have positive attitudes and stay focused.

He further advised pastors not to publicly make known all prophecies that are revealed by God to them.

“I am begging all pastors to know that not all things that God reveal to us are supposed to be made known to others. Let’s talk about issues that bring encouragement and unity to Ghana”.

On the sidelines of his 31st December Watch Night service at Living Waters Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi, Senior pastor Rev. Tony Goldwyn Amoakohene urged Ghanaians to improve the sanitation situation in the country.

He considers the poor sanitation situation in the country as the biggest challenge facing Ghana that should be changed.

“I want to say that my biggest problem is that, Ghana, we are dirty. When I walk through the streets and I see the dirt, it breaks my heart. The other day, I was in town and I saw a gentleman urinating just behind a car where people sit and sell goods. So I looked at the gentleman and I asked him if what he was doing was the right thing to do. We are dirty.”

He also wants proper measures to be put in place to prevent people from building in waterways to avoid frequent flooding.