The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has for the second time deferred the implementation of the reversal of reduction of values of imports (known as Benchmark Values) on selected items, to Monday 17th January, 2022.

The Authority explains that the transitional arrangements are to ensure a smooth implementation.

It is also to allow a storage-free period for vessels that discharged on 31st December 2021 to go through clearance without being affected by the reversal of the policy.

According to a release cited by Citi Business News, effective Monday, 17th January 2022, any Bill of Entry (BOE) presented without payment of duty and other taxes or deposit of security (where it is a suspense cargo) will be affected by the policy. A bill of entry according to the release shall require reprocessing to be affected by the new policy.

This will include the following:

Where BOE tax assessment is accepted by declarant but tax bill has not been paid

Where BOE tax assessment is yet to be accepted by the declarant

The release also adds that for any assessed BOE that was affected by the earlier effective dates of 4th or 6th January 2022, a reprocessing will be required to reverse the effect of the policy on duty and taxes.

GRA deferred the implementation of the reversal of the benchmark values from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, to Thursday, January 6, 2022.