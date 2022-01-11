Nestle, manufacturers of the Ideal and Carnation Evaporated Milk, have resolved to replace all batches of its coagulated milk products on the market.

This comes as the company’s response to consumer complainants about the milk products following the Food and Drugs Authority’s assessment of the public concerns.

In a statement, Nestle expressed regret over the turn of events and asked consumers who unfortunately procured the batches of the milk that have been recalled from the market to make them available for a replacement.

“Anyone who has an IDEAL Milk product or CARNATION Tea Creamer from one of these batches can drop them off at any one of the Nestlé offices across the country and obtain a replacement”, Nestle advised.

Alternatively, customers can contact Nestle for information on other ways to exchange a product from these batches.

“Consumers who will return their products to any FDA office nationwide will be contacted by Nestié for replacement”, the statement further added.

The batch numbers which may include tins affected by the issue are:

IDEAL Milk: 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489

CARNATION Tea Creamer: 12901480, 12911489, 12931489, 12941489, 12951489, 12601489, 12611489, 12651489, 13061489, 13071489, 13081489, 13091489, 13101489.

“We regret very much any inconvenience caused to our consumers and to our trade partners as a result of this issue and the recall. We want to reassure them we are doing our utmost to ensure that the products affected are recovered and replaced as smoothly as possible.”

FDA’s analysis

The FDA said a total of 57,938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestle across the country as of January 9, 2022.

Results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples and therefore there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestle.

The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product.

“So far, the root cause analysis indicates that the skimmed milk powder (raw material) used to produce the milk complained of has poor heat stability. This results in the denaturing of the protein, leading to the coagulation of the milk. Denatured protein, however, poses no health risk”, the FDA statement disclosed.

Contact details

Affected Anyone who has a concern can contact us on our toll-free number 0800120001.

They can also call on 030 2211880 (Mondayto Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm) or call, WhatsApp or SMS us on 059 384 5697, 059 384 5649 and 059 384 5708 between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

In addition, they can email [email protected] or send direct messages (DM) to @NestléCWAR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or @ldealMilkGhana on Facebook and Instagram.