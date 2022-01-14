Nominations are open for the second edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards, organised by Citi TV, celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art.

This year’s award will honour people in the showbiz sector whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.

To nominate your favourite entertainment personality, visit www.entertainmentachievementawards.com and book them a spot on the nominations list.

The maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards was held virtually on 27th March 2021.

Adina and Stonebwoy won the Female and Male Artist of the Year respectively, with Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later, winning Movie of the Year.

Other winners include: Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez; Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel; Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie; Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe; Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah and Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon.

Actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto, won the overall Entertainment Personality of the Year award.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.