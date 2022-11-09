After 13 weeks of friendly competition, the decision on who wears the Emerald Crown of the 2022 Miss Malaika pageant will be made on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The Grand Arena will play host to the final delegates and a queen will be crowned.

“It is the 20th anniversary, hence we are not leaving any stone unturned; It will be the best yet. Definitely, a night to remember. The finale will double as a homecoming of past queens and delegates over the last 19 years. All of them together in one night! The night couldn’t get any better,” said Teddy Nannor, producer for the show.

Ten young, beautiful, and intelligent ladies will be showcased in grand style before an audience and group of astute judges, They are; Ama Sarpong – 2010 winner; Kofi Okyere Darko – renowned fashion designer and radio host; tourism Curator, PaaJohn. 2nd runner-up 2010, Berla Mundi and Naa Oyoe Quartey, 2013 winner.

The Emerald Season’s finale will be hosted by ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artistes of the Year KiDi will perform at the event.

The stage will be further come alive with performances from new music sensation Lasmid. Patrons will get “down flat” with Kelvynboy and get blessed by the evergreen Adina.

Founded in 2002, Miss Malaika Ghana is the most prestigious, recognized and published beauty pageant in Ghana today.

Organized by Charterhouse, the pageant has churned out dozens of well-groomed queens across varied industries such as health, technology, finance, petroleum, construction, agriculture, broadcasting, and tourism.

This has been 19 years of glitz and glamor, valor and values, enterprise and entertainment.

Tickets are out for Ghc100 at Charterhouse or via 0501288520. For E-tickets dial *713*33*00# and follow the prompt. It’s time to secure a table and or reserve one of our limited tables.

The finale is here, vote for your favorite to become the next Miss Malaika Queen. Simply dial *711*80# and enter the delegate’s code. Visit Miss Malaika Ghana official pages on all socials for more details.

Miss Malaika Ghana, proudly brought to you by GTP, Club Shandy, Vodafone, Ebony Condoms, Locus, Vaseline, Pepsodent, Lux, Treepz, Duks Automobile & Construction and Media partners.