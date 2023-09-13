The grand finale of the most competitive music reality show in Ghana, the Voice Factory Season 5, is set to come off on Saturday, September 16, 2023, on Citi TV at 6:30 PM

After enchanting the judges and audiences with their splendid live performances, the 11 contestants will now grapple for the grand prize of GH¢20,000 and a fully paid trip to Dubai — sponsored by Koppan Hospitality.

The 11 Contestants are :

1. KLEOS

KLEOS, whose real name is Henry Acquah, has a Business Administration degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra. He wants to explore human resource management.

2. PRINCESS

Christabel Tettevi Princess professionally known as Princess is a student of Information Technology Management at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

3. TITI

Ahmed Nimatu Maltiti, also known as Titi is a graduate of Business Senior High School in Tamale, where she studied General Arts. She is looking forward to studying Midwifery at KNUST.

4. BELLA

Mary Bella, also known by her nickname Bella, is a 21-year-old graduate of Methodist Girls’ High School in Mamfe. She comes from a background with the fusion of Fante and Ga traits.

5. ERNEST

Ernest Yeboah Asare better known as Ernest is studying Human Resources and Information Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

6. AG WILSON

Known in real life as Agbebavi Grace Wilson, AG Wilson is a graduate of Ghana Senior High School, a teacher at Royal Palm Generation, and a presenter for the Bambini TV Show, which was created by Boss Media Production.

7. CIELO BEE

CIELO BEE is an alumna of the University of Ghana, Legon. She studied BA in Economics with Geography. She is a makeup artist by profession and a student of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Level 1). She is known in real life as Benedicta Mawutor Agbana

8. RIGWELLO

Rigwello whose real name is Rigwell Ofori and hails from the Western Region is studying food processing engineering at the University of Ghana, Legon

9. MANUEL

Manuel is a voice-over artist and journalist who has an interest in health and lifestyle. His real name is Manuel Aym.

10: SEYIRAM

Seyiram attended Yilo Krobo Senior High School and is currently enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now UNIMAC), pursuing a programme in Public Relations. She is undertaking her one-year mandatory national service at SSNIT. Her real name is Seyiram Akusika Agbozo Seyiram

11: JERRY EL

Gamor Jerry Etornam known professionally as Jerry EL is currently studying to be a civil engineer and aspires to be one of the top gospel musicians the world has ever seen.

All the contestants have come a long way since the auditions, where they competed against hundreds of other talented singers. They have all impressed the judges with their vocal range, stage presence, and passion for music.

The show is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and is proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake, Koppan Hospitality, LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel, Makeup Ghana.

The Voice Factory Season 5 grand finale is a must-see for any music fan. The talented contestants, the amazing performances, and the star-studded lineup make it an event that you won’t want to miss.