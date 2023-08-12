The contestants on the Voice Factory are gearing up for their most challenging performance yet: live duets.

After weeks of fascinating audiences with their solo performances, the contestants will now have to work together to create something truly special.

The stakes are high for this week’s performances, as contestants team up with their rivals for duets that will leave the judges and audience breathless.

The most anticipated duets are Jerry and Seyiram’s rendition of Obiaa by Akwaboah and Cina Soul, and Bella, Kleos, and Manuel’s cover of Tena Menkyen by the late Paapa Yankson and Paulina Oduro.

Other anticipated duets include Cielo B and RigWello’s rendition of “Running (To You)” by Chike and Simi, and Princess and Ernest’s cover of “Bless the Broken Road” by Selah and Melodie Crittenden.

AG Wilson and Titi’s will perform a duet on “Coming Home” by Mzvee and Tiwa Savage.

The contestants have been practising non-stop, and they are all champing at the bit to show the world what they can do. It will be riveting to see who wins the Golden Mic award tonight.

Who will win the duet challenge? Tune in to the Voice Factory on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 6:30PM on Citi TV to find out!

ABOUT VOICE FACTORY

The Voice Factory is a popular music reality show that has been running for five seasons. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.