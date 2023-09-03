The semi-finals of the live performances of season 5 of the Voice Factory music reality show on Citi TV came off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The 11 finalists: Bella, Seyiram, Manuel, Ernest, Titi, Princess, AG Wilson, Kleos, Cielo Bee, Rigwello, and Jerry EL, who were chosen from an impressive pool of hundreds of entrants, had been on a 13-week journey of themed competitions, covering a wide range of musical genres.

They performed reggae/dancehall, rhythm and blues, soul, pop, Afrobeats/hiplife, highlife, inspirational gospel, duets (team-ups), acoustic night, artiste night, and Face-off.

During the semi-final session, the contestants participated in “Judges’ Night,” where the judges; Fred Kyei-Mensah, Abiana and Edinam Bright-Davies selected the songs they would perform.

Seyiram began the night with a radiant rendition of “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé. Rigwello followed with a performance of “Heal the World” by Michael Jackson. AG Wilson sang “I Don’t Know” by Mzvee, and Jerry EL performed “Man’s World” by James Brown.

The contestants brought their A-game, and the judges were impressed with their performances.

Ernest’s outstanding performance on the night earned him the Golden MIC Performer Award.

There will be no live performance next week, as the competition is now in the final week leading up to the grand finale on September 16, 2023.

The Voice Factory is a singing competition that gives talented Ghanaian singers the chance to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the title of Ghana’s next music star.

