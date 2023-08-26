The 11 contestants of Season 5 of the popular music reality show, Voice Factory, blew away the audience and judges with their stunning performances on the night of the “face-off”.

The contestants were pitched against each other to perform the same song, without the help of backing vocalists during the week 11 live performances on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In the first round, Kleos and Ernest performed “Jesus Take the Wheel”. Kleos started the song, but Ernest’s energy level was lower than Kleos’, so Kleos was declared the winner.

In the second round, AG Wilson and Seyiram performed “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Seyiram gave a more profound and emotional performance, so she was declared the winner.

In the third round, Manuel, Cielo Bee, and Bella performed “Ensesa” by Akwaboah. Manuel started the song, followed by Bella and then Cielo Bee. Bella gave the most energetic and engaging performance, so she was declared the winner.

In the fourth round, Jerry EL and Titi performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Jerry EL started the song, but Titi’s vocal range and control were superior, so she was declared the winner.

In the final round, Princess and Rigwello performed “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal. Princess started the song, and her puissant vocals blew the judges away.

Overall, it was a night of incredible performances from all of the contestants. The judges were impressed with the level of talent and dedication that the contestants showed, and they were excited to see what they would do next in week 12.

Despite being impressed by the performances of all 11 contestants, Jerry EL’s unwavering performance won the hearts of the judges and earned him the title of Golden Mic Performer for the face-off edition.

Jerry EL has won the Golden Mic Performer award for the second time.

He first won the award in Week 6, when he performed a stunning rendition of the classic highlife song “Sika Y3 Mogya” by legendary musician Pat Thomas.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is co-hosted by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong and Chris Kata.

It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.