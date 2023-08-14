The Voice Factory Season 5 returned for its week 9 live performance on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

After weeks of wowing audiences with their solo performances, the 11 contestants took to the stage to showcase their vocal talents in duets.

The night kicked off with a performance of Akwaboah’s “Obiaha” featuring Cina Soul by Jerry EL and Seyiram.

The two singers brought their A-game, delivering a powerful rendition of the song. They were followed by Cielo B and RigWello, who performed “Running (To You)” by Chike and Simi.

Cielo B and RigWello also gave a great performance.

Princess and Ernest then took the stage to perform Bless the Broken Road by Selah & Melodie Crittenden.

The two singers delivered a moving and emotional performance, their voices perfectly capturing the song’s message of hope and resilience.

AG Wilson and Titi also gave a strong performance, their rendition of Coming Home by Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage getting the crowd on their feet. The night ended with a performance of “Tena Menkyen” by Paapa Yankson and Paulina Oduro by Bella, Kleos, and Manuel.

The three singers brought the house down with their performance, their voices soaring and their harmonies blending perfectly.

Their performance was so outstanding that they were awarded the Golden Mic Performer(s) award.

All of the contestants gave appreciable performances on Saturday night, but it was Kleos, Manuel, and Bella who stood out.

ABOUT VOICE FACTORY

The Voice Factory is a popular music reality show that has been running for five seasons. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

