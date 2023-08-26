Citi TV’s Voice Factory season 5 viewers are in for a treat this Saturday, as the contestants go head-to-head in a knockout challenge.

In this challenge, contestants will be pitted against each other to perform the same song, and the judges will decide who sang it best.

The show promises to be an exciting one, as the contestants will be competing for the Golden Mic Performer award, which could boost their chances of winning the competition.

The Golden Mic Performer Award will be presented to the contestant who gives the best overall performance of the night.

Who will win the Golden Mic Performer award? Tune in to Citi TV tonight, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 6:30 PM to watch the week 11 live performances of season 5 of the Voice Factory Music reality.

The 11 contestants are Bella, Seyiram, Manuel, Ernest, Titi, Princess, AG Wilson, Kleos, Cielo Bee, Rigwello and Jerry EL.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is co-hosted by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong and Chris Kata. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.