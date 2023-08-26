Day one of Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ has been a success, with exhibitors displaying a wide variety of products and services from food processing to clothing, cosmetics, bags, and more.

Exhibitors from all over Ghana have come to the AMA forecourt in Accra to showcase their products and services to the public.

The event has been well-attended, with thousands of people coming to see and experience the different Ghanaian brands on offer.

Many of the exhibitors have named their brands after their parents, children, or family members.

For example, Vivian Kai Lokko, the Head of News at Citi FM/Citi TV who produces ladies’ bags and other personal effects and apparel under the brand, Kaila Nicholas, said the name Kaila is a combination of her own name and her mother’s name, Emelia, while Nicholas is her father’s name.

Vivian Kai Lokko said all of her products are made in Ghana, and she believes that there is a lot of potential for the creative sector in the country.

She encouraged Ghanaians to support made-in-Ghana products, saying that it will help to boost the economy and create jobs.

“These are made in Ghana bags, these are African designs, the best we have seen in Ghana to weave beautiful bags with canes. Of course, the wool is sourced from outside Ghana, but we are exploring some wool sellers in the North as well. Everything you see here was done in Ghana. I do some as well, I have a production house, and we decided to get involved in Made in Ghana products because there are a lot of creatives out there.”

“I’m a broadcast journalist, but look at what I’m doing, so impressive. If we are able to patronise these things, I don’t have to go to China, because these are things we can do here. It creates jobs and keeps money in the pockets of Ghanaians. Definitely, the economy will expand and things will be better for all of us. There’s a need for us to patronise what we do, not just because we want to build the economy, but also to grow our creatives and compete globally. What is done outside is that they have been able to improve on what they do, infuse with technology, we can also do the same”.

Other exhibitors at the event include C2 Clothing, Evergreen Blessed Enterprise, Chrisbim Smart Ventures, Eagle Spices, Extra Fashion, and Akosua Naturals.

Each of these businesses has its own unique story and products to offer.

Charles Cuammy explained that the brand name C2 Clothing is a combination of the two ‘Cs’ in his name.

“My brand name is a combination of the two Cs in my name, Charles Cuammy.”

Interacting with Blessed Jemima Atuahene of Evergreen Blessed Enterprise, she stated that her brand name was coined from her name.

“The brand name is trans-generational, it’s eco-friendly, we give life. It’s my name as well, which is a very good name. It’s our dream that whatever we do will outlive us. Whatever we do, we have the mindset of doing things not just for now but for the future. We also have our customers at heart in whatever we do”.

Christabel of Chrisbim Smart Ventures also explained that her brand name is a combination of her name and her two children.

“I named my brand after my kids, they are Benedict and Wilhemina.”

Edem Adze Dzebu of Eagle Spices also indicated that she named her brand after her late son.

“I named my brand after my late son, Aquila which means Eagle in Latin, it’s a legacy,” she noted.

Barbara Konadu Effah of Extra Fashion, a dealer in African wear indicated that the brand name was inspired by their willingness to give their customers the best.

“We go the extra mile to give our customers the best services, not because we are taking your money. So we deliver any services to you. It’s a legacy we have built on, we are meticulous about what we give our customers.”

Owner of skin care products Akosua Naturals, indicated that she ventured into soap making after years of not being employed after completing university.

“Lack of unemployment forced me to go into production because there was no job after school. I love making soap it became a passion”.

All the exhibitors expressed appreciation to Citi TV/Citi FM for giving them the opportunity to showcase their products to the world.

About ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’

The key objective for the ‘This is Ghana’ exhibition is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

The exhibition is a gathering of local SMEs, startups, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition offers a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products, and indigenous service offerings.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.