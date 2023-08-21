On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Princess’s stunning performance of “Eternal Flame” earned her the Golden Mic Performer award for the tenth week of live performance of the Voice Factory Season 5 on Citi TV.

The 11 contestants enraptured the audience and judges with their enchanting acoustic performances.

The show started with Bella singing Alicia Keys’ “If Ain’t Got You.” Seyiram followed with her own version of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

Manuel then took the stage with Kwabena Kwabena’s “Meye,” and Ernest performed another Kwabena Kwabena song, “Me ne Woa.”

The evening concluded with Jerry EL’s impressive rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry.”

Out of all the performances, the judges were most impressed by Princess’ rendition of “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles. She won the Golden Mic award for her outstanding performance of the night.

The song was brought to life by her impressive vocals and emotionally charged performance, leaving the audience completely beguiled.

The win by Princess cannot be attributed to luck, as she has consistently been an outstanding performer throughout the season. Therefore, her victory is well-deserved.

Multiple-award-winning gospel artist, Perez Musik served as the guest judge for the evening. The “Hewale Lala” crooner joined the usual judges, Fred Kyei-Mensah and Abiana.

Here is a list of all the contestants and the songs they will perform:

1.Bella – “If Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

2.Seyiram – “Someone Like You” by Adele

3.Manuel – “Meye” by Kwabena Kwabena

4.Ernest – “Me ne Woa” by Kwabena Kwabena

5.Titi – “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

6.Princess – “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

7.AG Wilson – “Chandelier” by Sia

8.Kleos – “911” by Wyclef Jean

9.Cielo Bee – “Life for Rent” by Dido

10.RigWello – “True Colors” by Phil Collins

11.Jerry EL – “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley

Lourdes and Chris Kata are the co-hosts of the Voice Factory Season 5, which serves as a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the grand prize of GH¢20,000.

The winner of the competition also gets the opportunity to become Ghana’s next music star.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake, and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel, and Makeup Ghana.