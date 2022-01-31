Public universities across the country risk being shut down as the strike by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) enters its fourth week.

The strike by UTAG is to demand better conditions of service, which university teachers have been pursuing for years now.

The regulations guiding public universities indicate that where there are no teaching activities for 31 days after academic activities are to resume, the school must be closed down.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) recently sued the University Teachers Association of Ghana for continuing with the nationwide strike, indicating that the industrial action is illegal.

UTAG however maintains that it will follow the court proceedings to its conclusion and that the final determination of the court will inform its next line of action.

The President of the University of Ghana branch of the Association, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan noted that the decision by the court on the 3rd of February will give a clear indication of what will follow.

“The decision to close down the university will be that of the management of the university. There is an underwritten rule that after 31 days into the commencement of lectures, if nothing happens, then the universities must shut down. The essence is of course because of the cost to the university. As for UTAG, we have been taken to court by the NLC and on Thursday we will make an appearance and that will determine the next line of action,” he explained.

Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan however noted that UTAG will continue with the strike until government heeds to their call.

“As we speak, we’ve not had any official call up by our stakeholders on the part of the government to make any offers, so it doesn’t look likely. In the event that they call us and make an offer that is reasonable, then we could call off the strike,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said his outfit is engaging the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG,

“Unfortunately, university lecturers are on strike, but we’ll continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back,” he said at a press conference on Sunday, January 30, 2022.