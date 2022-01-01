Tutu was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the main eulogy at the official state funeral on Saturday, which just 100 people are attending because of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Ramaphosa described Tutu as a “crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace. Not only in South Africa… but around the world as well”.

“If we are to understand a global icon to be someone of great moral stature, of exceptional qualities, and of service to humanity there can be no doubt that it refers to the man we’re laying to rest today,” he said.

Mourners at the cathedral include friends, family, clergy and politicians. Tutu had insisted there should be “no ostentatiousness or lavish spending” on the ceremony and that he be given “the cheapest available coffin”.