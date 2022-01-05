The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), has suspended its industrial action following a meeting with the government over their concerns.

The group on Wednesday announced a strike that was to take effect today, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, due to the delay in the payment of their professional development allowance since 2020.

This occasioned a meeting between the leadership of TEWU and government representatives from the Ministries of Education, Finance, and the Employment and Labour Relations.

In an interview with Citi News after the meeting, the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye, said a committee has been set up to deliberate on their grievances.

“The strike has been put on hold pending the committee’s work. If the Committee completes its work and we have favourable response we will look at that, but if the response is not favourable we will resume our strike. We expect that they will expedite whatever action there is and finish it on time.”

The union’s last strike was on January 13, 2021, but the union’s national leadership called off the strike on January 18.

At the time, TEWU said suspending the industrial action was going to allow for negotiations with the government to be conducted in good faith.

TEWU has been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the review of the conditions of service for unionised staff of public universities.