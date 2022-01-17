The Ministry of Education says series of engagements will be held between the government, striking members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to resolve the concerns of the tertiary unions.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, the meetings are needed to reach an amicable solution.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

Members of CETAG also began their strike in all 46 public Colleges of Education earlier this year over claims that the government had failed to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service, as agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between CETAG and the government.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Kwarteng said the meetings will be held though the NLC has declared the industrial action as illegal.

“Government, particularly the Education Ministry, is willing to engage the striking unions further on some of the concerns they have raised. We expected that the issue would have been settled by now following negotiations so far.”

“UTAG for instance may have been quick to declare the strike, considering the discussions at play. Nevertheless, we are willing to engage them.”