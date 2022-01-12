The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited has assured the public that it is doing its possible best to resolve the water crisis that has hit parts of the country.

It however, urged consumers to be part of the solution by strictly adhering to the following conservation measures;

Cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water Moderate the use of treated water for car washing by resorting to the use of buckets, instead of hosing Shut all taps when not in use Repair all leakages in your homes, like overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc. (the little drops also swell your water bills.) Report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, and Fault Offices. You can also send google GPS locations, pictures, and videos of the burst on the GWCL WhatsApp lines 0555123393, 0555155524, (WhatsApp information only and not calls). Report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL.

GWCL further indicated that it has resorted to water demand management to ensure equitable distribution of the little water currently being produced at the various treatment plants.

“All District Offices have been requested to announce to customers on days when water will be flowing, so customers can store some water,” it added.

The dry season is here again, with its associated repercussions.

As a result, consumers are experiencing erratic flow of water in some parts of the country, especially the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western, and the Northern Regions.

Parts of the Central Region, for instance, have been experiencing a limited or short supply of water for over a week now.