Police in the North East Region have arrested two persons who have over the years allegedly been kidnapping Fulani residents in the Mamprugu-Moaduri district of the region.

Community members are currently living in fear as bandits suspected to be Burkinabe nationals kidnap wealthy Fulanis in that enclave and demand huge ransoms before their release.

According to reports by the Police, nearly 10 cases have been reported in the last quarter of 2021.

The Regional Security Council of the North East Region convened an emergency meeting to map out strategies to counter the menace a fortnight ago.

Public Relations Officer of the North East Police Command, Robert Angmain Anabiik who spoke to Citi News said, “Following the report of the kidnapping of a man at Yariba, that is Mamprugu Maoduri district, due to investigation police have conducted, police have been able to arrest two other people who are allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the man. The names of the persons are Issah Berliko and Karim Yartag.”

According to the police PRO, residents are going to be educated to enable them to give information to the police whenever a suspect is spotted.

“They can give information to the police when they (suspected kidnappers) appear so that they will be arrested before they can carry out their acts.”

He further added that the police have intensified and deployed intelligence officers on the ground to monitor and gather information for them to take action whenever suspected kidnappers appear.