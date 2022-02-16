The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, has been granted GHS 100,000 bail with two sureties who must deposit their passports at the court registry.

Mr. Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, was arrested for claims that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

His case has been adjourned to March 9, 2022.

Mr. Baffoe’s lawyers contended that he is a known person in public and a farmer with two places of abode in the country.

His lawyers assured he will subject himself to the court anytime required.

The Ghana Police Service had no objection to the plea for bail, and the judge noted that the case was a misdemeanour and accordingly granted him bail.

Mr. Baffoe was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.

Mr. Baffoe pleaded not guilty to all counts of these charges.

According to the Police, a preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former NDC Flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

Abronye DC’s claims

Mr. Baffoe is alleged to have said that Mr. Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

He claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator made these assertions Hot 93.9 FM in Accra, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.