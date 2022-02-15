The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

He reported at the police station at about 2:40 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

This follows an invitation extended to him by the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued earlier in the day.

According to Citi News sources, Abronye DC is currently under interrogation by the Accra Regional CID for alleging that “the former president John Mahama is plotting a coup”.

The NPP stalwart is alleged to have said that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9 FM in Accra, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.