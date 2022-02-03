The Coalition of Concerned University Students has indefinitely postponed its protest against government over the strike by university teachers.

The demonstration, expected to come off today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, was cancelled after the police in a statement said it won’t be able to provide the needed security due to an emergency ECOWAS meeting.

Lead convener for the coalition, George Kofi Abuah, described the action of the police as a means of sabotaging their efforts to press on the government to act.

“The demonstration was supposed to be originally held on Tuesday but was cancelled after several meetings with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service. He advised us to have it on the 3rd; that is on Wednesday. We later had calls from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the routes we intend to use won’t be favourable on the day due to an emergency extraordinary ECOWAS meeting.”

”To be honest, we see this to be a premeditated sabotage.”

Public universities across the country risk being shut down as the strike by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) enters its fourth week.

The strike by UTAG is to demand better conditions of service, which university teachers have been pursuing for years now.

The regulations guiding public universities indicate that where there are no teaching activities for 31 days after academic activities are to resume, the school must be closed down.

Meanwhile, the Labour Court 1 Division of the High Court, has urged the National Labour Commission to settle its impasse with the UTAG out of court.