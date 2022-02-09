A 25-year old driver’s mate has been confirmed dead while the driver has been hospitalized after an articulated truck they were in hit another truck at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Abdul-Wahid Tahir, and the driver, Matin Musah, were carrying bags of rice from Ejisu towards Kumasi.

The driver’s mate died on the spot while the driver who sustained injuries was rushed to the Ejisu Government Hospital where he is currently on admission.

Ejisu Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Francis Mireku narrated the incident to Citi News.

“Two trucks; one carrying rice and the other carrying cement were moving from the Ejisu direction towards Kumasi. On reaching the Alhaji Salia stretch, the truck carrying cement tried negotiating to offload some of the bags of cement but the the truck with rice did not see that the other was trying to overtake because it was also overspeeding. So they collided and that resulted in the accident. When the incident happened we called a towing car to come and tow the vehicle to allow for free flow of traffic.”

He said the intersection has become an accident-prone spot and spoke about efforts being made to get authorities to erect speed ramps on the Ejisu-Kumasi highway.

“This very stretch has become an accident prone-area. Somewhere last year, I wrote to the Highways Authority to construct a ramp to make the drivers slow down with their speed but we have not seen any action from them. We sent a reminder but we’ve still not heard anything. There are school children who cross the road all the time and it is becoming dangerous. Drivers must also be careful when using this stretch. Far from that, we have always been deploying personnel to mount duty post to check the situation.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck carrying the cement absconded after the incident.



