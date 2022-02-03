The Ministry for Land and Natural Resources has inaugurated a 7-member committee tasked to facilitate the reconstruction of the Appiate community.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Minister in charge of forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio with members drawn from the Ministry of Works and Housing, land use and spatial planning authority, and the Ghana Institute of Architects.

Speaking at a brief inauguration ceremony, the sector minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, tasked the committee to ensure that the new community becomes a model to be emulated by other settlements in the country.

”The team is responsible to ensure that the community is built from the design through sourcing for a developer until such a time that it will be fully completed for the President to commission it.”

“The President has instructed that this community should be green and sustainable. Therefore, everything to do with the design, construction, and eventual realization of the project must be anchored on a green and sustainable plan.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Appiate Reconstruction Committee, Benito Owusu-Bio, indicated that an inventory of all affected structures have been taken, hence work will soon begin.

“We are going to work diligently to ensure that we complete the project in record time. We are also going to ensure that whatever is built for them stands the test of time and is environmentally sustainable.”