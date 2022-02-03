ECOWAS Chairman, President Akufo-Addo, has asked colleagues in the subregion to take a firm and tough decision against countries whose leaders are overthrown in Military coups.

President Akufo-Addo believes if such decisions are not taken, the entire subregion could be inundated with military takeovers.

“Let us address this danger collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region” he warned while opening an emergency ECOWAS summit in Accra to deliberate on happenings in Burkina Faso.

“The African Union expresses strong support for the efforts of ECOWAS in addressing peace and security challenges facing the region, including the resurgence of military coups.”

“This is the solidarity and international coalition that is needed to halt the political turbulence in our region and the continent at large,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The emergency meeting comes after an ECOWAS diplomatic mission led by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, met Burkina Faso’s military leaders in Ouagadougou on Monday.

On January 24, some soldiers detained president Roch Marc Christian Kabore who was contending with public anger at his failure to stem jihadist violence in parts of the country.

Mr. Kabore was elected in 2015 following a popular revolt that forced out long-time leader Blaise Compaore.

Mr. Compaore had himself had seized power in 1987 during a coup in which the country’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, was killed.

At the meeting, ECOWAS representatives are expected to discuss possible sanctions on Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso has already been suspended from the 15-member ECOWAS.

The African Union has also suspended Burkina Faso from its Peace and Security Council.