Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has condemned the arrest of Accra FM Journalist, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

Speaking to Citi News, Murtala Mohammed said the arrest is part of a grand scheme by the government to gag the media.

“I expect you journalists to be the loudest in speaking out against this police state that the government is attempting to create,” he said.

“For me, I see it as a deliberate attempt to gag the media. They haven’t been able to gag us as NDC and some civil society organisations… The only weapon left for them is to use the state apparatus to cower all of us into submission,” the MP said.

Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested for the publication of false news and offensive conduct on Thursday evening.

He has since been granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

The Kaneshie District Court, where the case was heard on Friday, February 11, 2022, adjourned to March 14, 2022.

According to the facts of the case as presented by the police, Kwabena Bobie Ansah on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia of giving themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of Rebecca Foundation.