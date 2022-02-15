As part of the Ghana Power Compact Program, the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), is illuminating 523.68km of roads and streets in and outside Accra with high energy-efficient and durable street lighting luminaires.

The scope of this activity, which falls under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Project, covers the installation of 14,287 energy-efficient luminaires on 146 selected road sections and spans 20 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

According to MiDA the Street Lighting (SL) Project, is being implemented in two tranches.

“Tranche One Works have been completed, and Tranche Two roads will be completed in April 2022, all at the total cost of $13.17 million,” a statement MiDA announced.

“The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency, is funding the Project under the Power Compact Program signed with the Government of Ghana. Tranche One works have been completed, with 177.76 km of street lighting either upgraded or fitted with new installations. Drivers, pedestrians and other users are evidently very safe as they now use these brightly lit roads at night. The Tranche Two Works, comprising 345.92 km of Streets, including the GIMPA By-pass and roads that cover twenty (20) MMDAs are ongoing.”

According to MiDA, “street lighting is an essential road furniture. It ensures security at night for road users in our communities, contributes to improved road safety, and enhances our quality of life and standard of living. Indeed, they have the potential to boost investments that aid economic growth and support efforts to reduce poverty.”

The SL Project will help reduce electricity consumption from street lighting by 40% and reduce the cost burden on the beneficiary Assemblies.

Officials from these Assemblies, MiDA, and the three Project Contractors namely Elsewedy Electric T&D (Lot 1), Prefos Ltd (Lot 2), and Process and Plant Automation Ltd (Lot 3), have embarked on a final inspection of works ahead of the handing-over of the roads and streets to the beneficiary Assemblies.