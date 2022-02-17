A pressure group in the Northern Region known as Dagbon Forum, is calling on the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police to ensure professional policing in the region to curb police-civilian conflicts which have been on the rise in the area.

The Dagbon Forum wants fair application of the law to ensure officers involved in the recent Lamashegu shooting incident are made to face the law.

A police investigation is underway to find a lasting solution to the tension, whilst legal proceedings have been initiated against some police officers.

Addressing the media in Tamale on Thursday, the Vice President of the Dagbon Forum, Chief Mahama Sintaro called for the outcome of the investigation to be made public.

“We recognize and appreciate the steps taken by the IGP, including the interdiction processes. We hope that the outcome will be made public even as we continue to calm the nerves of the residents of Lameshegu community.”

He went on to ask that the policemen and the victims be treated with fairness.

“We are calling for fair punishment, application of the law, due processes, administration of justice, and fair compensation to all victims.”

The Forum urged residents of Dagbon and the whole of Tamale to remain calm and be law-abiding citizens.

The actions of the police officers resulted in the death of one person, while eight others sustained injuries.

According to reports, a 24-year-old man was chased and shot by a police officer after he ignored instruction from officers. The incident angered youth in the area, who burned tyres in protest of the action of the officers.

Six police officers were interdicted following the incident, and Police in a statement said a team of investigators had been dispatched to the area, led by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau were also been detailed alongside the CID team to look at professional standard-related issues of the incident.