The Chairperson of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, says road contractors who have rendered services to the government are being paid.

According to him, a large chunk of the payments was made in December 2021.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Swedru MP challenged claims by the Minority that the government was struggling to pay the contractors.

He said the government took a decision to pay all contractors owed below GH¢1 million upfront and those above GH¢1 million through a special arrangement later.

“The last time the Minister appeared before the committee was at the latter part of the last year. Government came up with the decision that those contractors that have worked and are owed below GH¢1 million should be paid. There were about 3,481 contractors and when we did the calculation, the amount was GH¢770 million. This was the end of last year. For those owed GH¢1 million, government said it will be paid through a proper arrangement in phases. Government did the payment last year,” he said.

He further noted that government will release further funds to pay the contractors whose debts are outstanding when more funds come into the road fund account.

“This year, on January 10, we met the Minister of Roads during the committee meeting and currently the money in the road fund account is GH¢25 million and that he doesn’t know who to pay. So it has been resolved that in case there is an emergency it can be used. Monies are released to the road fund on a quarterly basis, and we are only in the second month, so how can he [the minister] jump the gun to say that money has not been released,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Association of Road Contractors Ghana wants the government to release enough funds to pay its members for the continuation of road projects nationwide.

The association believes the country will have a number of good roads when road contractors are paid.

The association disclosed this after a meeting with the Roads Minister this month.