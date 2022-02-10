The Chief Executive Officer of Rocksure International Ltd, Mr. Kwasi Osei Ofori has described the news of the commencement of the prospecting activity in the Nyinahin Block B bauxite concession as a very significant step in Ghana’s natural resource development.

This follows a visit by the CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GAIDEC), Mr Michael Ansah to the site of the Nyinahin Block B concession. The prospecting activity is intended to lead to a declaration of a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the bauxite deposit in the Nyinahin Block B Concession.

Mr. Kwasi Osei Ofori, who is one of the renowned businessmen in Ghana, noted that hitherto, references to any active promotion of the nation’s local content policy in the Ghanaian mining industry had always been limited to the role of Ghanaian suppliers.

“The selection of Rocksure International for the Nyinahin Project by GIADEC on the other hand holds the prospects for establishing something much more comprehensive in the prosecution of the overall national policy on local content in the Ghanaian mining industry.”

Mr. Ofori further explained that the Nyinahin Block B Concession is one of three concessions within the Nyinahin Bauxite Deposit in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The Nyinahin Block B Project (Project 2) is one of the four Projects of the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC).

Mr. Ofori said the news about the commencement of the prospecting activity last week has already generated excitement in the host communities.

“I believe that as we embark on the exciting historic journey involving the development and construction of a Ghanaian mine to produce bauxite ore, and the subsequent design and construction of a refinery that would produce alumina from bauxite ore in Ghana for the first time in our history as a mining nation, a sense of national pride will be strongly engendered”.

Mr. Ofori stressed that “the sustained interest and support of all stakeholders, will encourage Rocksure to apply its proven capacity and determination to deliver on its historic national mandate”.